Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39.49 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $164.34 million and approximately $39.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.69 or 0.01155755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.21 or 0.05603740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045043 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032594 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

