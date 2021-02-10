O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.70-22.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 22.70-22.90 EPS.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $456.47. The company had a trading volume of 714,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,901. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.52 and its 200 day moving average is $457.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

