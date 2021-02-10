OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Trading 39.3% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) traded up 39.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.15. 5,699,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 3,138,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.36.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

