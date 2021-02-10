OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.05

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 1055635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

