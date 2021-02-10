Origo Price Tops $0.0109 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Origo has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $4.82 million and $4.09 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.99 or 0.01155393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.31 or 0.05601181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00045128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00032607 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

