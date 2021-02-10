Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up about 1.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

OSK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.12. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,005. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $99.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

