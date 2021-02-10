Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. 14,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,223. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

