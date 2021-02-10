OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTRA) Shares Down 0.3%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 4,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

About OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTRA)

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

