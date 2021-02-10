Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $103.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

In other news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,395,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

