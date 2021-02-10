Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.18. 846,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,125,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 4.36% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

