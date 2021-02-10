Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of OXM opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

