PAID Network (PAID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.07 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 76.3% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00007289 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $63.26 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00285095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00113981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00073798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00204828 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,316,670 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Coin Trading

PAID Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

