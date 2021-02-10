Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

