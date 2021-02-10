Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $460.00 at BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $419.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.76.

NYSE PANW opened at $390.97 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.64 and a 200-day moving average of $287.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,656 shares of company stock worth $67,693,142 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

