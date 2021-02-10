Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

WFC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 171,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,852,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

