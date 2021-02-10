Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 2.4% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 129,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,279. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

