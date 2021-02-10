Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $151,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NVR by 39.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded down $13.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,686.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,247.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4,133.88. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,944.50.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $11,990,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

