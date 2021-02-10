Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 379,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

