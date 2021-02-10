Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

