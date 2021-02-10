Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

PAAS stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,914,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

