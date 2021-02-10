Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

