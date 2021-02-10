Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.23

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 152000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$55.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Lorne Allan Torhjelm sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,350. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,640.

About Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

