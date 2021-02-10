Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Shares Gap Up to $37.30

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $38.50. Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 727,758 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.89 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.70.

About Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

