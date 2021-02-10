Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 843 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

