Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,280 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

CCI opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.