Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.