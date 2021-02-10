Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

