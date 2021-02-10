Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

