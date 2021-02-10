Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) traded as high as C$10.66 and last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 470199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POU. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.18.

In other Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

