Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.18.

POU stock opened at C$10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$10.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

