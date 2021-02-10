Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $129,165.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,362.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

