Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty Sells 5,000 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30.

TSE PKI opened at C$38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.57 and a 1 year high of C$47.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.27.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

