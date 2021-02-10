Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 3,008 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.