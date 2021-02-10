Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

PHO stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

