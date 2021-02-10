Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 950 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

ESGU stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

