Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $252.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $253.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.