Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $561,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.82 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

