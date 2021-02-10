Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

