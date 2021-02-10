Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

