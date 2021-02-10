Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.98

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $117,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,327,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,768. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.