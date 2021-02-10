Paul Poli Buys 100,000 Shares of Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) Stock

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) insider Paul Poli purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,285.71).

Paul Poli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Poli acquired 60,000 shares of Matsa Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$5,940.00 ($4,242.86).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78.

About Matsa Resources

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, and base metals. It holds interests in the Red October, Fortitude Gold Mine Stage 2, Fortitude North, and Devon projects; and the Paraburdoo, Symons Hills, and Lake Rebecca projects.

