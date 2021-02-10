PAX Gold (PAXG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.09 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,857.71 or 0.04070974 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $122.78 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00058659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.25 or 0.01129108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00054532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.21 or 0.05465789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00045318 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00032903 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 66,092 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

