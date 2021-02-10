PAYCENT Market Cap Tops $190,569.71 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $190,569.71 and approximately $415.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00060062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.68 or 0.01152572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,480.28 or 0.05597851 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032801 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.