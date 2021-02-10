Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 645.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Paylocity by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Paylocity by 67.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,035 shares of company stock valued at $72,957,666 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $213.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 188.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

