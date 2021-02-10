PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Acquires 3,700 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $50,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,500 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $38,080.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Sang Young Lee acquired 6 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $66.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,223 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $13,453.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,100 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00.

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,775. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

