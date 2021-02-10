Pegasystems (PEGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PEGA opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $147.91.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.