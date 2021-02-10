PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 6,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

