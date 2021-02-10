Peoples Bank OH Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,226.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,194.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

