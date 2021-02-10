People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 5,327,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

