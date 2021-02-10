Performance Food Group Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $53.06 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $286,199,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,992,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after buying an additional 578,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.